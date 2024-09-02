Tropical Storm Triggers Landslides In Philippines, 11 Dead
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Floods and landslides killed 11 people after a fierce tropical storm dumped heavy rain on the Philippines for a second day, officials said Monday.
Tropical Storm Yagi brushed past the Bicol region southeast of Manila overnight Sunday and was expected to make a landfall later Monday on the northeast coast of the main island of Luzon.
As a precaution, schools and government offices across the capital Manila were shut for the day, while ferry services in affected areas were suspended and 29 domestic flights cancelled due to the weather.
Three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in a landslide Monday in Antipolo, near the equally rain-soaked capital, city information officer Relly Bonifacio told AFP.
He said the bodies of four other people, all drowning victims, were recovered Monday in three other areas of the hilly community, hours after creeks overflowed overnight.
The Bicol city of Naga was also hard-hit, with a man electrocuted as floodwaters rose and a baby girl drowning, rescuers said.
"The floods were above head height in some areas," Joshua Tuazon of the city's public safety office told AFP, adding that hundreds of residents had been rescued.
More than 300 people remained at evacuation camps Monday, with local officials saying the floodwaters in the city of 210,000 people were slow to ebb.
Two landslides killed two people and damaged five houses in the central city of Cebu on Sunday, the local disaster office there told AFP.
Yagi tore northwards off the coast of Luzon on Monday afternoon with sustained winds of 85 kilometres (53 miles) an hour, up from 75 kilometres an hour earlier in the day, the state weather service said in an updated bulletin.
It was due to make landfall in the northern province of Isabela later in the day, with four towns and about 33,000 people in its path.
Local officials were advised to prepare communities to evacuate flood-prone areas, provincial disaster chief Constante Foronda told AFP.
The weather service also warned of a "minimal to moderate risk" of huge coastal waves threatening communities as the storm hits land.
About 20 big storms and typhoons hit the Philippines or its surrounding waters each year, damaging homes and infrastructure and killing dozens of people.
Recent Stories
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
More Stories From World
-
Japan's summer was joint hottest on record: weather office13 minutes ago
-
Severe weather leaves thousands without electricity in Australia2 hours ago
-
Severe weather leaves two dead, disrupts air traffic in Philippines2 hours ago
-
6.4-magnitude quake hits 57 km S of Panguna, Papua New Guinea2 hours ago
-
Evacuations ordered amid flood threat in Australia's Tasmania2 hours ago
-
Woman hospitalized after tiger attack at Australian theme park2 hours ago
-
Gauff joins US Open fallen stars after New York horror show2 hours ago
-
Iran ambassador attends Vietnam independence celebration in Hanoi2 hours ago
-
New Australian research facility aiming to end plastic waste2 hours ago
-
Iranian shot putter snatches bronze medal at Paris Paralympics2 hours ago
-
Qatar’s new ambassador to Tehran presents copy of credentials to Araghchi2 hours ago
-
Iran president calls for efforts to enhance ties with Vietnam2 hours ago