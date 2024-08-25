Trossard Makes Instant Impact As Arsenal Down Villa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Leandro Trossard scored with his first touch after coming off the bench as the Arsenal substitute inspired a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.
Mikel Arteta's side were struggling to make the breakthrough until Belgium forward Trossard arrived with an instant impact at Villa Park.
Trossard's cool finish came midway through the second half, with Thomas Partey's late strike -- aided by a howler from Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez -- sealing Arsenal's second successive victory.
Arsenal are off to a fine start to their latest bid to win the Premier League title thanks to this cathartic moment for the north Londoners.
Villa's 2-0 win at Arsenal in the closing weeks of last season was a huge blow to the Gunners' title challenge.
Arsenal also lost at Villa Park last term, another costly result as they eventually finished just two points behind champions Manchester City.
Runners-up to City for the last two years, Arsenal are desperate to finally win their first title since 2004.
Following a comfortable 2-0 win against Wolves in their opener, Arteta will have been encouraged to see his players' steely side in a hard-fought victory against Villa.
"We had to change momentum. We had a 10-minute gap when we didn't get the rhythm and they were on top. They had the big chance and David Raya made an unbelievable save. It was the magic moment of the game," Arteta said.
"Villa had a more defensive approach than we expected, but we adapted and the team played with a lot of courage.
"When you need individuals they stood up and they made themselves count. That's why we won the game."
Villa's 2-1 win at West Ham last weekend was the perfect start to a season featuring their first Champions League campaign since 1982-83.
But this was a reality check for Unai Emery's men as they try to emulate last season's top four finish.
"We had our chance to score and had even better chances than them. If we score one goal then maybe we win the match," Emery said.
"There's still work to do. I accept the result because we are doing our way and trying to improve. The players will stay calm."
- Trossard pounces -
Saka forced an early save from former Arsenal 'keeper Martinez, cutting in from the right for a low shot that the Argentine clawed away at full stretch.
Ollie Watkins wasted a glorious opportunity to put Villa ahead after the dozing Gabriel Magalhaes was robbed by Leon Bailey.
Watkins had just Arsenal 'keeper David Raya to beat but somehow screwed his shot wide from six yards as Emery threw his head back in disbelief.
Underlining Arsenal's much-discussed need for another forward, Kai Havertz flicked wide from close-range after Gabriel Martinelli picked out the German.
Villa looked certain to end the stalemate in the second half after Amadou Onana's deflected shot cannoned down off the bar to Watkins.
The England striker had the goal at his mercy, but his header lacked the accuracy to beat Raya, who made a brilliant save to keep Arsenal on level terms.
Martinez made an equally good stop moments later, plunging at Saka's feet to deny the Arsenal winger after he ran onto Martin Odegaard's pass.
Villa defender Ezri Konsa volleyed just past the far post, but it was Trossard who delivered the decisive blow in the 67th minute.
Saka crossed from the touchline just before the ball could roll out of play and when Morgan Rogers challenged Havertz in the area, Trossard pounced on the deflection to slot a composed finish past Martinez from 10 yards.
Martinez had no chance with that one but he was culpable in the 77th minute when Partey took Saka's pass and hit a low strike that crept past the Argentine's woeful attempted save.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table45 minutes ago
-
Rodgers questions Celtic's transfer policy after sinking St Mirren1 hour ago
-
Mad Max: Is Verstappen's dominance under threat?1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 hour ago
-
At least 15 civilians killed in northern Mali drone strikes: local sources1 hour ago
-
Madueke nets treble as rampant Chelsea hit Wolves for six1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League results2 hours ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix2 hours ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table2 hours ago