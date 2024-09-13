Troubled Deutsche Bahn Sells Logistics Unit To Danish Group
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Troubled German rail operator Deutsche Bahn announced Friday the sale of its logistics unit Schenker to Danish group DSV for 14.3 billion Euros ($15.8 billion) to create a freight-forwarding giant.
The state-owned German group, which has faced mounting criticism due to creaking infrastructure and poor punctuality, said the deal would provide fresh investments into Europe's biggest economy and help pay down its monster debts.
"With the acquisition we bring together two strong companies, creating a world-leading transport and logistics powerhouse that will benefit our employees, customers and shareholders," DSV chief executive Jens Lund said in a statement.
The new entity will aim to compete with other heavyweights in the sector, like DHL, UPS and Fedex.
DSV, founded in 1976, said the deal was its biggest transaction to date.
The combined companies will have 147,000 employees in more than 90 countries and generate revenue of 39.3 billion euros. The transaction is expected to close in 2025.
Despite fears about job cuts following the sale, DSV insisted Germany will remain a "key market" for the company and it will retain Schenker's offices in Essen, western Germany.
