Troubled Milan held by Genoa in front of protesting fans

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) AC Milan were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Genoa on Sunday in front of a San Siro crowd which made clear its frustration as a disappointing season crawls to its conclusion.

Malick Thiaw gave Genoa a point with an 87th-minute own goal, which came after Olivier Giroud appeared to have won the match for Milan.

Matteo Gabbia pulled second-placed Milan level at two apiece in the 72nd minute and a precision volley from Giroud three minutes later looked to have turned the match in Milan's favour.

But after Mateo Retegui's early penalty and Caleb Ekuban's header just after half-time, Thiaw's slip-up gave mid-table Genoa a deserved draw and extended Milan's all-competitions winless run to six matches.

"We put in a good performance but couldn't get the result which would have been important for our league placing and the fact we haven't won in four games in the league," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli to DAZN.

Milan fans unfurled banners demanding improvements to the team, while the hardcore ultras stayed silent in protest throughout the match.

The Curva Sud section of the San Siro, where the ultras stand, abandoned the stadium shortly after Giroud's 16th goal of the season, leaving behind a banner which read "the sound of silence".

Fan discontent stems from the 18 points which separate Milan from champions and local rivals Inter Milan, who secured their 20th league title by winning their local derby a fortnight ago.

That, and being dumped out of the Europa League by fellow Italians Roma, angered fans and mean Pioli, the man who guided Milan to the 2022 Serie A title, will be dismissed at the end of the season.

"The fans chose that form of protest, you have to respect it," added Pioli.

"Our fans have always been of huge value over these years, they'll have their reasons for the way they protested."

Earlier, Verona boosted their hopes of safety with a 2-1 home win over Fiorentina which moved them five points clear of the relegation zone.

Darko Lazovic's early penalty and a Tijjani Noslin strike just before the hour mark were enough for Verona to beat Fiorentina and move up to 14th.

Udinese, who sit just inside the bottom three, can escape the drop zone if they beat Napoli on Monday.

Fabio Cannavaro's Udinese are three points behind Empoli and Frosinone, who held each other to a goalless draw, but have superior goal difference.