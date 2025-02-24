Open Menu

Troubled Rangers Sack Under-fire Coach Clement

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 08:50 AM

Troubled Rangers sack under-fire coach Clement

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Scottish giants Rangers on Sunday said they had sacked under-fire coach Philippe Clement in the aftermath of Saturday's embarrassing 2-0 defeat against St Mirren.

Clement, 50, had been facing mounting pressure throughout a dismal campaign and the Scottish Premiership club have now put the Belgian out of his misery after less than two years in charge at Ibrox.

"Rangers Football Club can confirm it has tonight parted company with men's first-team manager, Philippe Clement," a club statement said.

"The club would like to put on record their sincere thanks to Philippe for his hard work and dedication during his spell in charge. A further update from the club will follow in due course."

Rangers' humiliating Scottish Cup exit against second tier Queen's Park two weeks ago left Clement in a desperate battle to avoid the axe.

But a first loss to St Mirren at Ibrox since 1991 proved to be the final straw for the Rangers board amid growing fan unrest.

Former Club Brugge and Monaco boss Clement described the display against St Mirren as "by far the worst I've seen in all the time I've been here".

Clement succeeded Michael Beale in October 2023 and led Rangers to League Cup glory two months after his appointment.

He also briefly hauled them into title contention last season. Still, they eventually finished eight points adrift of Celtic and he was unable to recapture the promising form of his early months in the job.

Second-placed Rangers are currently 13 points adrift of top-flight leaders Celtic, who beat their Glasgow rivals in the Scottish League Cup final earlier this season.

Clement's dismissal came after reports claimed Rangers are in advanced talks about a multi-million investment from a USA-led consortium which includes Paraag Marathe, president of 49ers Enterprises and chairman of Championship leaders Leeds.

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumpi ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners

7 hours ago
 Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’

Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’

8 hours ago
 Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga

Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga

8 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakist ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..

8 hours ago
 Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at X ..

Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025

8 hours ago
 Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over ..

Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over Manchester City

9 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocc ..

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocco as leading Arab Hope Maker

9 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

10 hours ago
 UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss str ..

UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties

10 hours ago
 Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour ..

Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title

10 hours ago
 United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partner ..

United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conferenc ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cas ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From World