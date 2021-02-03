UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Troubled Refugee Camp In South England Run By UK Gov't Private Contractor - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Troubled Refugee Camp in South England Run by UK Gov't Private Contractor - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) A UK company running a refugee camp in southeast England where asylum-seekers have been protesting against poor living conditions has two 10-year government contracts worth up to 1 billion Pounds ($1,3 billion), The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the paper, Clearsprings Ready Home, owned by Essex businessmen Graham King, was granted the contracts to operate asylum accommodations in Wales and England until 2029.

The company is currently running Napier barracks, a disused military facility in Kent that has been housing around 400 refugees and where a fire broke out on Friday amid a protest against the harsh living conditions and the danger of contracting COVID-19 in the crammed facility. A Guardian investigation claimed back in 2019 that the company was profiteering in the House of Lords in 2000.

Back in December, several asylum seekers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity over fears of reprisals, told Sputnik that they were living in overcrowded conditions, with up to 28 men forced to share a dormitory, showers and toilets, and that immigration lawyers were not allowed into the premises.

Reacting to Friday's protest, UK Home Minister Priti Patel said in a statement that it was an insult to say that the site was not good enough to accommodate asylum seekers, noting that it had previously been used by the "our brave soldiers and army personnel."

Patel said that the damage and destruction at a refugee camp was appalling and offensive, adding that her ministry will support the police to take robust action against those who vandalise property, threaten staff and put lives at risk.

Fourteen men have been arrested in connection with the fire and one of them has been charged with assaulting a security guard.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Army Police Poor Lawyers Company Napier Wales United Kingdom SITE December 2019 Government Refugee Share Billion Housing

Recent Stories

127,074 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

12 minutes ago

Jeff Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO

16 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler restructures Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’all ..

42 minutes ago

PTI announces candidates for Senate elections

54 minutes ago

DPO suspends police officials for assaulting women ..

6 minutes ago

Philippines logs 1,266 new COVID-19 cases, total t ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.