Troubled West African States Test Fractured Regional Bloc

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) West African foreign ministers hold emergency talks on Thursday confronted by a major political crisis in Senegal and weakened by disputes with military rulers in three coup-hit countries.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) extraordinary session follows President Macky Sall's sudden decision to delay elections in Senegal, just a week after Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger declared they were quitting the bloc.

The ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council said ministers would gather in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Thursday to "discuss current security and political issues in the region".

It was unclear on Wednesday whether any Senegalese minister would attend.

ECOWAS has urged Senegal -- one of its most stable member states -- to return to its election timetable, but critics have already questioned the group's sway over increasingly defiant member states.

The turmoil has also brought the almost 50-year-old bloc's broader role into doubt -- especially after its warning of military intervention in Niger last year fizzled out with no sign the country's toppled president is closer to being restored.

Senegal's troubles are a "new crisis ECOWAS doesn't need," Beninese political consultant Djidenou Steve Kpoton told AFP.

"Its powerlessness in the face of the situation is self-evident."

Other analysts said they had confidence in the bloc's long-term ability to deal with regional problems through mediation.

But with its reputation at stake, ECOWAS's handling of the latest political upheaval is being closely watched.

