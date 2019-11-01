Truck Accident in Northern Philippines Kills 19 People, Leaves 22 Others Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A truck carrying people fell into a ravine in the Philippines' northern Apayao province, killing 19 people and leaving 22 others injured, media reported.

The Inquirer news outlet reported, citing police, that the accident took place in the municipality of Conner at around 07:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT) on Thursday.

The reports added that the majority of those killed were elderly people.

They were on their way to the village of Lattut from the Kalinga province where they received financial support and seeds from the government.

Mylz Ginez, an official from Conner's Department of Public Works and Highways, told the outlet that the truck driver was believed to have lost control of the steering wheel. Moreover, the vehicles' brakes failed making it fall into the ravine and overturn.

An investigation into the accident is underway.