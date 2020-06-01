UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Truck Driver Arrested After Minneapolis Protest Scare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:26 PM

Truck driver arrested after Minneapolis protest scare

A tanker driver was arrested in the US city of Minneapolis Sunday after driving his vehicle at speed on a bridge packed with protesters taking part in an anti-racism march, officials said

Minneapolis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :A tanker driver was arrested in the US city of Minneapolis Sunday after driving his vehicle at speed on a bridge packed with protesters taking part in an anti-racism march, officials said.

Although there were no immediate reports of protesters being hurt, the driver himself was taken to hospital after being hauled from his vehicle, the governor of Minnesota told reporters.

"I don't know the motives of the driver at this time but at this point in time, to not have tragedy and many deaths is simply an amazing thing," Tim Walz said.

Television footage showed that several hundred protestors were on the bridge which had been closed to traffic when the truck suddenly appeared. It was not immediately clear if the truck had been breached a barricade or had been given permission to enter.

Although he did not drive straight at the bulk of the crowd, the driver showed little sign of slowing down and some of the protesters could be seen desperately running to the side of the road before the truck eventually came to a halt.

In a statement, the local police department said that the unnamed truck driver had been taken to hospital "with non-life threatening injuries".

"He is under arrest. It doesn't appear any protesters were hit by the truck," it added.

The footage evoked memories of the murder in 2017 of an anti-racism protester in the city of Charlottesville who was killed when a white supremacist drove his vehicle into a crowd.

Minneapolis has been the scene of large-scale protests since last Monday when a black man called George Floyd died while being arrested by a white police officer who pinned his knee on his neck for around eight minutes.

Related Topics

Murder Police Governor Driver Road Vehicle Died Traffic Man George Charlottesville Minneapolis March Sunday 2017 From

Recent Stories

Smuggler possessing 1030gm heroin arrested

2 minutes ago

Tears and Rage in US Capital: Protests Reach White ..

2 minutes ago

US records 598 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Joh ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow eases lockdown despite high virus caseload

2 minutes ago

Govt prioritizes 'Doing Business' reforms to bring ..

4 minutes ago

PHC, Subordinate judiciary opened

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.