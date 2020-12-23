UrduPoint.com
Truck Drivers Clash With Police As UK-France Border Reopens - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:06 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) A large group of truck drivers who have been stuck for up to four days in Dover after France closed its border with the UK on the English Channel clashed with police on Wednesday as services were resumed, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

Live footage aired by the broadcaster showed people pushing and shoving police officers trying to contain them.

Thousands of truck drivers were left stranded in Kent, southeast England, unable to cross the channel after France imposed a ban on arrivals from the UK following the emergence of a highly contagious new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

London and Paris finally reached a deal on Tuesday evening to allow lorry drivers and EU residents who test positive within 72 hours to cross, but anyone testing positive will have to take a PCR test and, if still positive, sent to a COVID-secured hotel accommodation to self-isolate.

UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that clearing the freight truck backlog in Kent will take several days.

