Truck Hits Mine In Eastern Syria Killing 5, Injuring Over 40 - State Media

Published March 02, 2023

Truck Hits Mine in Eastern Syria Killing 5, Injuring Over 40 - State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) A truck hit a mine in the province of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria, killing at least five people and injuring over 40, Syrian state news agency SANА reported on Thursday.

The mine that the truck hit was left behind by the terrorists of Islamic State (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) in the area of Kobajjep in the south-west of the province Deir ez-Zor, the report said.

Meanwhile, a local police source told Sputnik that the number of deaths after the explosion increased to seven, and the number of the injured exceeded 60.

