Truck Hits Protester at Breonna Taylor Rally in Los Angeles - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) A demonstrator was hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck in Los Angeles, one of the cities that witnessed mass protests against a grand jury's decision to not charge police officers involved in the fatal shooting of African American woman Breonna Taylor, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAPD) said on Friday.

Fresh protests erupted across Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and San Diego on Wednesday after a grand jury refused to charge police officers with the killing of the medical technician during a drug raid of her home in the city of Louisville in March. According to the LAPD, on Thursday evening over 300 protesters held a peaceful rally marching through Hollywood.

"Shortly after 9:00 pm [04:00 GMT on Friday] a blue pick-up truck traveling on Sunset maneuvered through the crowd and became involved in an altercation. As the driver attempted to get away from the situation, he struck a protestor standing in the street. That individual was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries," the LAPD said in a statement, posted on Twitter.

The police added that after the incident a white Prius tried to drive around that same group of protesters and also got involved in an altercation with the crowd.