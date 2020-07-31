Truck Maker Scania Confirms Plan To Cut 5,000 Jobs: Company
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Truck maker Scania, part of Volkswagen's Traton group, said Friday it would cut 5,000 jobs globally due to the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, confirming a plan first announced in June.
"To ensure a continued profitable Scania that can contribute to driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system, intensive and comprehensive work is also underway to adapt Scania's cost structure longer term," Henrik Henriksson, President and CEO of Scania, said in a statement.
"We now face the tough measure of reducing the organisation by around 5,000 employees globally," he added.