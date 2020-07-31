UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Truck Maker Scania Confirms Plan To Cut 5,000 Jobs: Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 04:52 PM

Truck maker Scania confirms plan to cut 5,000 jobs: company

Truck maker Scania, part of Volkswagen's Traton group, said Friday it would cut 5,000 jobs globally due to the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, confirming a plan first announced in June

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Truck maker Scania, part of Volkswagen's Traton group, said Friday it would cut 5,000 jobs globally due to the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, confirming a plan first announced in June.

"To ensure a continued profitable Scania that can contribute to driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system, intensive and comprehensive work is also underway to adapt Scania's cost structure longer term," Henrik Henriksson, President and CEO of Scania, said in a statement.

"We now face the tough measure of reducing the organisation by around 5,000 employees globally," he added.

Related Topics

June Volkswagen (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Human Fraternity Document a source of inspiration: ..

40 minutes ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB's Chief Financial Offi ..

51 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed on Aug 5 to express ..

58 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Sends Eid al-Adha Message to ..

58 minutes ago

Rescue DG’s appointment challenged before LHC

1 hour ago

Hosting limited hajj required 'double efforts': Sa ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.