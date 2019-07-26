UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Truck Ploughs Into DR Congo Roadside Market, Killing 7

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:48 PM

Truck ploughs into DR Congo roadside market, killing 7

An overloaded truck hurtled through an informal street market in Goma in eastern DR Congo, killing seven people and badly wounding 10, an official and a witness told AFP on Friday

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :An overloaded truck hurtled through an informal street market in Goma in eastern DR Congo, killing seven people and badly wounding 10, an official and a witness told AFP on Friday.

Six people died on the scene of the crash Thursday night, and a seventh succumbed in hospital on Friday, said Goma mayor Timothee Muissa Kiense.

Witness Aimee Kasirani, a 32-year-old vegetable vendor, said the truck was off-balance and careened uncontrollably into the roadside market, "crushing our colleagues".

Muissa vowed action to prevent a repeat.

"From next week, the police will take care of any person who dares to display merchandise on a public road," he said.

Related Topics

Police Road Died Goma Congo Market From

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

40 seconds ago

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh first ODI scoreboard

3 minutes ago

Iniesta ready for face-off against ex-team Barcelo ..

3 minutes ago

China landslide death toll rises to 26

3 minutes ago

Tears as French hope Pinot pulls out of Tour

3 minutes ago

Kashmir issue requires a democratic solution refle ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.