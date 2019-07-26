Truck ploughs into DR Congo roadside market, killing 7

An overloaded truck hurtled through an informal street market in Goma in eastern DR Congo, killing seven people and badly wounding 10, an official and a witness told AFP on Friday

Six people died on the scene of the crash Thursday night, and a seventh succumbed in hospital on Friday, said Goma mayor Timothee Muissa Kiense.

Witness Aimee Kasirani, a 32-year-old vegetable vendor, said the truck was off-balance and careened uncontrollably into the roadside market, "crushing our colleagues".

Muissa vowed action to prevent a repeat.

"From next week, the police will take care of any person who dares to display merchandise on a public road," he said.