New Orleans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A man "hellbent" on "carnage" drove a pickup truck at high speed into a crowd of New Year revelers in New Orleans on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring more than 35.

The man, who initially fled after exchanging gunfire with police, has since died, CNN and NBC News reported, citing unnamed sources. This was not confirmed by police.

Police said the incident took place at around 3:15am (0915 GMT) in the heart of the city's famous French Quarter, which was packed with people celebrating the start of 2025.

"This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could," Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told reporters.

"He was hell bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did," Kirkpatrick said.

The attacker shot at police, who fired back. Two officers were wounded but were stable, Kirkpatrick said.

Although the incident was not being treated as a terror attack, Kirkpatrick said the truck had been driven at "very high speed" and in a "very intentional" manner.

The New Orleans attack came just 10 days after a similar car-ramming attack in Germany in the eastern city of Magdeburg that killed five and wounded more than 200. In that case police arrested a Saudi man and said he appeared to be mentally disturbed.

Operational command of the investigation here will be taken by the FBI, Kirkpatrick said.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry described the incident as a "horrific act of violence.

" City authorities announced a rallying point for family members flocking to check on loved ones at the University Medical Center.

- Carnage in iconic neighborhood -

In the wee hours of the year's first day the area would have been packed with revelers celebrating in the French Quarter, a district renowned for its bars, restaurants and jazz history.

A white truck crashed through a barricade "at a very high rate of speed," witness Jim Mowrer told CBS News.

"We were in the middle of the road and managed to run off the road onto the sidewalk and into the doorway of a building for cover. We did hear gunfire, saw police running," he said.

"Once the gunfire stopped, we stayed in the alcove until the gunfire stopped, came out into the street, and came across a lot of -- several people who had been hit, (we) wanted to see what we could do to help," he said.

"People we came across were unfortunately deceased."

New Orleans is one of the most heavily visited destinations in the United States and the incident came shortly before the city hosts a major football game, known as the Sugar Bowl, featuring teams from the University of Georgia and Notre Dame.

Policing was heavy over the New Year's, according to the city, as authorities braced for big crowds.

The city police department had announced staffing at "100 percent, with an additional 300 officers assisting from partner law enforcement agencies," including on horseback and using unmarked units.