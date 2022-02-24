Trucker Convoy Departs California to US Capital to Protest Vaccine Mandates - Organizers

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) A trucker convoy started its journey from the state of California to the US capital to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates as well as runaway inflation as a result of the Biden administration policies, according to protest organizers.

The People's Convoy posted video footage on its Facebook page on Wednesday showing truckers leaving California on its way to Washington.

The protest organizers said the convoy will make stops throughout the United States in the next two weeks, skipping major US cities, but it is expected to arrive in Washington on March 5.

Media footage on the group's Facebook page shows substantial support from individuals along the road on the first day of the journey.

The US trucker convoy is inspired by the Freedom Convoy in Canada when tens of thousands of truckers descended on the capital Ottawa and key US-Canada cross-border points to peacefully protest the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The government invoked emergency powers and forced the end of the protest.

