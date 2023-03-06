Truckers Slow Down Traffic Across France Ahead of Tuesday Strike - Reports

French truckers were blocking major highways on Monday, one day before a general strike officially kicks off across France in protest against the deeply unpopular pension reform, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) French truckers were blocking major highways on Monday, one day before a general strike officially kicks off across France in protest against the deeply unpopular pension reform, media said.

Jose Zydower, head of transport and logistics at the Force Ouvriere-UNCP union, told the FranceInfo radio network that haulers would mobilize along major logistics arteries and in big cities.

State-owned railways operator SNCF said the March 7 strike would disrupt rail traffic nationwide well into Wednesday. Train services will be slashed on multiple routes.

Trade unions representing the interests of workers from numerous public sectors called for walkouts on Tuesday to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 and have the French work longer to earn a full pension.

An Elabe poll published Monday by BFMTV suggests that nearly 60% of the French support industrial action against the bill, which is currently under debate in the upper house of parliament, despite trade unions threatening to paralyze the country.