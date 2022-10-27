UrduPoint.com

Trucks Continue To Amass At Belarus-EU Border Checkpoints - Border Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Trucks Continue to Amass at Belarus-EU Border Checkpoints - Border Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The accumulation of freight and passenger vehicles persists at the border points from Belarus to neighboring EU countries as the latter's border services have significantly reduced the daily quota of crossings, the Belarus State Border Committee said on Thursday.

"Polish checkpoints are still the busiest. The largest congestion of trucks on the way to the European Union is recorded at the Polish checkpoints Bobrowniki (Berestovica) and Kukuryki (Kozlovichi). Employees of these border crossings allowed only 28% of the daily norm of heavy trucks to cross the border. Border control services of Lithuanian and Latvian checkpoints (let pass) an average of 47% of trucks," the agency said.

At the same time, EU-bound passenger cars experienced delays only at the Polish checkpoints of Terespol (Brest) and Bobrowniki, as the Polish border service allowed in 46% and 12% of the average flow of cars respectively.

As of 07:00 GMT, 940 trucks were waiting to enter Poland, 1,060 to Lithuania, and 450 to Latvia.

In 2021, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants from the middle East and Africa detained after attempting to cross from Belarus. The EU countries accused Minsk of orchestrating and facilitating a migration crisis.

Belarus' border guards, in turn, reported that their counterparts in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland were forcibly pushing illegal migrants into Belarusian territory. The human rights organization Amnesty International accused the Lithuanian authorities of mistreating refugees from the Middle East and Africa.

