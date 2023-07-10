Trucks Continue to Queue at Belarus-Lithuania Border - Belarusian Border Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Hundreds of trucks are lined up at border checkpoints at the exit from Belarus to Lithuania as a result of the recent suspension of a busy checkpoint by Vilnius, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Monday.

On Saturday, the Belarusian border committee announced that Lithuania had unilaterally stopped the registration of persons and vehicles at the Medininkai checkpoint, bordering Belarus' Kamenny Log. According to the Belarusian border guards, the checkpoint was suspended due to an incident with a Pakistani national who tried to cross into Lithuania with a fake residence permit for one of the EU countries. On Sunday evening, the checkpoint resumed its work after Belarus agreed to take the Pakistani national back.

"About 600 trucks are waiting to enter Lithuania.

The largest queue of trucks has been recorded at Lithuania's Medininkai checkpoint. Its employees resumed the registration of transport on July 9 at 21.00 (18:00 GMT). Until 10.00, the neighboring party allowed only 86 trucks to enter its territory instead of the 270 stipulated," the committee said in statement published on its Telegram channel.

Another 260 trucks are waiting to cross into Lithuania at the Kamenny Log checkpoint, the statement read.

Smaller build-ups of cars waiting for entry into the European Union have occurred in front of the Lithuanian border crossings of Medininkai, Tverecius (bordering Belarus' Vidzy), Lavoriskes (Kotlovka), Salcininkai (Benyakoni), Raigardas (Privalka) and Poland's Terespol (Brest) checkpoint, the statement added.