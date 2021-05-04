Trudeau Accuses Opposition of 'Extremely Aggressive' Politicking Amid Military Sex Scandal

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday accused the country's official opposition Conservative Party of playing antagonistic political games with the ongoing sexual scandal plaguing the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the Federal government.

A day earlier, Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole called for Trudeau to dismiss his top aide, Katie Telford, following months of political turmoil after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled at the country's former Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance and his successor, Adm. Art McDonald.

The prime minister, who refers to himself as a "feminist" has vowed to take a zero-tolerance approach for sexual conduct allegation. He has repeatedly stated that his office was aware of the complaints but not of the nature of the allegations. However, media reports suggest that Telford was privy to the allegations against Vance since 2018.

"Unfortunate, but not surprising, to see Conservatives playing extremely aggressive partisan games with this issue," Trudeau told reporters.

Trudeau, who was asked whether he would give into the opposition's demands to allow Telford to testify before the country's parliamentary defense committee, sidestepped the question and emphasized that his prerogative remains rooting a pervasive culture of sexual misconduct in the CAF.

Canada's main opposition parties - Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois and the New Democrats - are pressing to have Telford to testify before the Defense committee but the governing Liberals are stonewalling the attempts.

The political firestorm has forced the government to launch an independent review of sexual misconduct in the Canada's armed forces.