Trudeau Announces $319Mln In Funding For Canadian Researchers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday $318.59 million in new funding for the nation's research community that has faced funding shortages amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Today, we are announcing $450 million [US$318.

59 million] to help researchers and research institutions bridge to better times," Trudeau said during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister said the money will go toward wage support in academia and will be distributed through Federal granting agencies.

As part Canada's Economic Response Plan, the Trudeau government has earmarked $107.50 billion in direct stimulus measures as the economy will likely remain beset by the measures implemented to fight the pandemic in the coming months.

