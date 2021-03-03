Trudeau Announces $410Mln Investment in Canadian COVID-19, Indigenous Research Projects

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Canadian government is investing $410 million to support COVID-19, sustainable development and Indigenous research projects at universities across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday.

"With C$518 million [US$410.29 million] through the Canada Foundation for Innovation we are investing in groundbreaking research.

This funding will support over 100 projects and hundreds of researchers," Trudeau told reporters.

The money will go towards projects, including speeding up vaccine production at the CHU de Quebec-Universite Laval, sustainability research at Toronto's Ryerson University and Indigenous studies at the University of Manitoba, the Prime Minister's Office added in a statement.

In total, funding will be distributed to 35 universities, colleges and research institutions, predominantly in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, according to the statement.