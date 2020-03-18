Trudeau Announces $56Bln in Economic Support for Canadians Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Canada will provide up to C$82 billion ($56 billion USD) in economic support for Canadian households and business amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Canada will provide up to C$82 billion ($56 billion USD) in economic support for Canadian households and business amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday.

"The measures we are announcing today will provide up to C$27 billion Dollars [$18.6 billion USD] in direct support to Canadian workers and businesses, plus C$55 billion [$37.8 billion USD] to meet liquidity needs of Canadian businesses and households through tax deferrals to help stabilize the economy," Trudeau said. "Combined this C$82 billion in support represents more than three percent of Canada's GDP."