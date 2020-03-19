Trudeau Announces $56Bln in Economic Support for Canadians Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Canada will provide up to $56 billion in economic support for Canadian households and businesses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday.

"The measures we are announcing today will provide up to C$27 billion Dollars [US$18.6 billion] in direct support to Canadian workers and businesses, plus C$55 billion [US$37.8 billion] to meet liquidity needs of Canadian businesses and households through tax deferrals to help stabilize the economy," Trudeau said. "Combined this C$82 billion [US$56 billion] in support represents more than three percent of Canada's GDP."

The stimulus is expected provide financial relief to individuals, households and businesses that have been hardest hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak across Canada.

The move follows an earlier announcement by US President Donald Trump that all non-essential travel between the United States and Canada will be halted in the near future.

At a briefing on Wednesday, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that Canadian and US officials are still coordinating the conditions and the precise date of the introduction of the new measures.

Officials from both countries have said that the travel ban will not affect the deep economic and social integration between Canada and the United States, emphasizing that the delivery of goods and travel for essential reasons will continue.

Three Canadian provinces - Alberta, Ontario, and Prince Edward Island - have declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the country's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, the total number of confirmed cases of infection with the COVID-19 has increased by more than 30 percent to 598, with eight reported deaths.