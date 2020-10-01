Trudeau Announces $7.5Bln Infrastructure Plan as Part of Economic Recovery Strategy

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $7.5 billion infrastructure plan during a press briefing on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $7.5 billion infrastructure plan during a press briefing on Thursday.

"Our government is launching a C$10 billion [$7.52 billion USD] infrastructure plan to build stronger, healthier communities," the prime minister said.

The funding will go towards clean power distribution, building retrofits, country-wide broadband connectivity, agriculture irrigation projects and zero-emissions buses among other initiatives, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement.

The infrastructure plan will create up to 60,000 jobs, Trudeau said and is part of his COVID-19 recovery plan that promises to add one million jobs to the Canadian economy by next year.

The plan will be funded by the much-maligned Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), created by the Trudeau government in 2017, which provided the state-owned entity with $26.34 billion in taxpayer money. The CIB's Chair of the Board of Directors Michael Sabia acknowledged the problems with the bank but said that the entity has now moved past those issues and is well-positioned to fund the announced initiatives.

Last month, in a speech delivered on Trudeau's behalf, the Prime Minister outlined his vision for the post-pandemic economic recovery and announced that his government will launch a program to add one million jobs to the economy, returning employment to pre-pandemic levels.