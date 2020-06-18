Trudeau Announces COVID-19 Contact Tracing App, Says Privacy Will be Respected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) A Canadian novel coronavirus contact tracing mobile application is ready and will rolled out in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday.

"Led by the Canadian Digital Service, and with the help of Shopify, BlackBerry and the government of Ontario we've been working on a nationwide mobile app that will notify users if they've been exposed to COVID-19," Trudeau said during a daily press briefing on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau said the use of the application would be voluntary and user's privacy will be respected following reports the Canadian province of British Columbia has opted out of using the application due to privacy considerations.

"We will soon begin testing this app in Ontario. There are already a number of other provinces, including [British Columbia] who are working with us on this, but it will be available to everyone in the coming weeks," he said.

The Prime Minister also said Canada's variation of the application addresses the shortfalls that have undermined contact tracing applications in other countries.

In contrast to other applications, Canada's version, in part due to recently upgraded Apple and Google operating systems, will run in the background preserving battery life.

Trudeau also said the application will protect the users' anonymity and all personal data will be securely stored in a Federal database.

Privacy concerns have plagued rollout in numerous other countries leading to sparing use by residents.

Trudeau assured Canadians that the application was developed in coordination with Canada's Privacy Commissioner, a claim that Conservative Member of Parliament Michelle Rempel Garner disputed. Garner said in a statement via Twitter that the Privacy Commissioner told a parliamentary committee that he has not been consulted.