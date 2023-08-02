Open Menu

Trudeau Announces Decision With His Wife Sophie Gregoire To 'Separate'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Trudeau Announces Decision With His Wife Sophie Gregoire to 'Separate'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced that he and his wife Sophie Gregoire have decided to "separate" after 18 years of marriage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced that he and his wife Sophie Gregoire have decided to "separate" after 18 years of marriage.

"Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," Trudeau said via Instagram (banned in Russia as an extremist organization).

Trudeau requested that Canadians respect his privacy in this matter and that of his wife children in order to preserve their well-being.

While Trudeau and Gregoire married in 2005 and have three children: Xavier James, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.

Gregoire's early work consisted of being an entertainment reporter for the French language news outlet Le Canada Nouvelles (LCN).

The former first lady has notably been involved in a number of charities and non-for-profit organizations such as Sheena's Place for eating disorders, Girls for the Cure and the Canadian Mental Health Association, among others.

