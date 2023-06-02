Trudeau Announces National Day Against Gun Violence in Canada

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at the Toronto Raptors' practice facility that he has designated every first Friday in June as the National Day Against Gun Violence.

"Gun violence is a real and serious threat. The annual National Day Against Gun Violence will serve as a solemn reminder of the lives lost, of the families who live with the ongoing pain, and of our collective responsibility to do everything we can to prevent these senseless tragedies by putting an end to gun violence," Trudeau said on Friday.

Trudeau said he made the decision in order to remember the victims of gun violence in Canada, which has seen an 80% increase since 2009.

Raptors Vice-Chairman Masai Ujiri said the decision is a result of the work of community members who have been affected by gun violence.

"It's mothers, teachers, friends. We're grateful to them for raising their voices, and to our Federal leaders for hearing them," Ujiri said.

The Toronto Raptors have played an important role in the National Day Against Gun Violence's creation, having started a petition last June calling on federal legislators to recognize it and ensure more action is taken on gun control. The initiative has since acquired signatures from 30,000 Canadians who are sympathetic to it.

Canadians will be asked to wear white on the National Day Against Gun Violence, as a symbol of peace and ceasefire.