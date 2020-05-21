Trudeau Announces Nearly $54Mln for Off-Reserve Indigenous Population in Canada

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Canadian government is allotting $53.77 million of new funding for more than one million indigenous people residing outside of reservations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

"Today, our government is announcing an additional $75 million [US$53.

77 million] in new funding for organizations that address the critical needs of the over [one] million indigenous people living in urban centers and off reserve," Trudeau said.

Trudeau said that culturally appropriate services are necessary for Canada's indigenous population across the nation.

Canadian officials have identified indigenous and northern communities as areas of heightened vulnerability in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.