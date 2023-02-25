Trudeau Announces New Military Assistance for Ukraine, Including 4 More Leopard Tanks

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Ottawa will provide a new military assistance package to Ukraine, including four more Leopard 2 tanks.

"Today, Canada is announcing new military support for our friends in Ukraine.

We will deliver four additional Leopard 2 tanks to the armed forces of Ukraine and an armored recovery vehicle. This is an addition to the four Leopard tanks already in the region, which RCAF members are right now training Ukrainian tank members to use," Trudeau said during a press conference

Canada will also send 5,000 rounds of ammunition to help Ukraine "defend their freedom" and safeguard its territorial integrity, the prime minister added.