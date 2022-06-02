UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Appoints Ex-Foreign Affairs Chief Dion As Canada's Ambassador To France - Ottawa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Trudeau Appoints Ex-Foreign Affairs Chief Dion as Canada's Ambassador to France - Ottawa

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed former Foreign Affairs Minister and current envoy to the EU, Stephane Dion, to serve as Ambassador to France and Monaco, the prime minister's office said in a press release.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Stephane Dion as Canada's Ambassador to France," the release said on Wednesday. "Mr. Dion will remain the Prime Minister's Special Envoy to the European Union and Europe, a position he has held since 2017. He will also be accredited to Monaco."

From 2015 to 2017, Dion was Trudeau's Minister of Foreign Affairs and from 2017 to 2022 acted as Canada's Ambassador to Germany.

Dion, first elected to Canadian Parliament in 1996, notably served as Official Opposition in 2006, the release added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Parliament Canada France European Union Germany Monaco Justin Trudeau 2017 2015 From Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: Chief Minister

3 hours ago
 US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Re ..

US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Request to Have Cuba at Summit o ..

3 hours ago
 First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Const ..

First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Construction in Egypt - SCZONE

3 hours ago
 Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: CM

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk par ..

Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk partnership

4 hours ago
 Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor ..

Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor panel

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.