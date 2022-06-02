(@FahadShabbir)

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed former Foreign Affairs Minister and current envoy to the EU, Stephane Dion, to serve as Ambassador to France and Monaco, the prime minister's office said in a press release.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Stephane Dion as Canada's Ambassador to France," the release said on Wednesday. "Mr. Dion will remain the Prime Minister's Special Envoy to the European Union and Europe, a position he has held since 2017. He will also be accredited to Monaco."

From 2015 to 2017, Dion was Trudeau's Minister of Foreign Affairs and from 2017 to 2022 acted as Canada's Ambassador to Germany.

Dion, first elected to Canadian Parliament in 1996, notably served as Official Opposition in 2006, the release added.