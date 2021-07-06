UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Appoints Mary Simon As Canada's First Indigenous Representative Of Queen

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mary Simon as the country's first indigenous Governor General, the Queen's representative in Canada

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mary Simon as the country's first indigenous Governor General, the Queen's representative in Canada.

Simon takes on the role months after ex-Governor General, Julie Payette, resignation over allegations of widespread harassment of employees at Rideau Hall - the Monarch or its representative's residence in Ottawa - by Payette and her secretary, Assunta Di Lorenzo.

"This morning, I can announce that on my recommendation Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has approved the appointment of Mary Simon as the 30th Governor General of Canada," Trudeau said during a press briefing in Gatineau, Quebec.

Simon, who enters the role amid frayed Canada-Indigenous relations following the discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves at the sites of former forced assimilation schools, said she was excited to take on the role to help mend the nation-to-nation relationships and foster greater understanding between different groups of Canadians.

Simon said the role is apolitical and she will use it to set a constructive example for Canada. Simon also said that she is committed to "setting and maintaining the highest standards of work ethics" at Rideau Hall.

