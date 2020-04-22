Trudeau Approval Rating Increases to 54%, Highest Since June 2017 - Poll

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's approval rating has increased by 21 percentage points since February and stands at 54 percent, a new Angus Reid Institute poll revealed on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's approval rating has increased by 21 percentage points since February and stands at 54 percent, a new Angus Reid Institute poll revealed on Wednesday.

"The latest study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds 54 per cent of Canadians now endorse [Trudeau], a 21-point increase since the end of February," the poll said. "The Prime Minister's front-and-centre presence at daily briefings has caused his approval ratings to do something they have not done in nearly two years: crack the majority mark."

Canadians' endorsement of their prime minister is the highest since June 2017.

Trudeau is endorsed by 89 percent of Liberal voters and 74 percent of those who voted for the left-leaning New Democrat Party in the last election, the poll results revealed.

Only 20 percent and 28 percent of Conservative and Bloc Quebecois supporters, respectively, approve of Trudeau, according to the poll results.

The prime minister has been lauded for his response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. An Ipsos poll released earlier this month found that almost three quarters of Canadians approved of Trudeau's handling of the crisis.