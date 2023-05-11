Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he had approved Alberta's request for military assistance in fighting the ongoing wildfires in the province

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he had approved Alberta's request for military assistance in fighting the ongoing wildfires in the province.

"Update for Albertans: We've approved the province's request for Federal assistance. @CanadianForces are going to provide firefighting support and airlift resources, assist with the evacuation of isolated communities, and help keep people safe. We'll continue to be here for you," Trudeau said via Twitter.

On Monday, Albertan Prime Minister Danielle Smith held a conversation with Trudeau in which she requested assistance from the federal government to fight wildfires in the province.

As of May 10, 17,386 Albertans have been evacuated from wildfires area or are at risk of being affected, the government of Alberta said in a daily update, of whom 13.829 have registered at their designated evacuation centers.

According to information available on the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard, there are currently 82 active fires throughout the province, 39 pose no further risk, 20 are under control, while 23 are expected to keep growing.

So far this year, 426 wildfires gave been reported in Alberta, 4% were caused by lightning, 47% are of human nature, and 49% are still under investigation.