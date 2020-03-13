UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Asks Canadians To Avoid Non-essential Foreign Travel

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:41 PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday urged Canadians to cut back on all but essential foreign travel to help contain the spread of COVID-19, a day after his wife Sophie tested positive for the new coronavirus

"We are recommending that Canadians avoid all non-essential travel outside the country," Trudeau, whose family is self-isolating following his wife's diagnosis, told a news conference held outside his Ottawa residence.

