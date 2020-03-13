Trudeau asks Canadians to avoid non-essential foreign travel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday urged Canadians to cut back on all but essential foreign travel to help contain the spread of COVID-19, a day after his wife Sophie tested positive for the new coronavirus

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday urged Canadians to cut back on all but essential foreign travel to help contain the spread of COVID-19, a day after his wife Sophie tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"We are recommending that Canadians avoid all non-essential travel outside the country," Trudeau, whose family is self-isolating following his wife's diagnosis, told a news conference held outside his Ottawa residence.