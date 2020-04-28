UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Asks Employers To Maintain High Safety Level Amid COVID-19 On Canada Mourning Day

Trudeau Asks Employers to Maintain High Safety Level Amid COVID-19 on Canada Mourning Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday called upon employers to go "above and beyond" in ensuring the safety of workers during the coronavirus pandemic in a statement on the occasion of the National Day of Mourning, which commemorates workers who were injured or died at workplace.

"Today, flags across Canada will be flown at half-mast as we pause to remember those who died, were injured, or became ill from their work. On the National Day of Mourning, we pay tribute to these Canadians, and remind ourselves of the need to do all we can to protect workers," Trudeau said.

The prime minister pledged recognition of thousands Canadians who have continued working during the pandemic in the essential sectors such as health care and food production.

Trudeau further conveyed the vow of the Canadian government to "continue doing everything [it] can to keep them safe and healthy."

"We encourage all employers to go above and beyond standard health and safety measures to make sure that workers are safe in this extraordinary situation, and we thank the many employers who are doing just that," Trudeau said.

Among the measures listed by the prime minister on how the Canadian government is working to ensure the health and safety of employees in the workplace are the facilitated access to resources, such as sector-specific best practices, free online courses and resources related to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Canada has reported 48,500 COVID-19 cases, including 2,707 fatalities.

More Stories From World

