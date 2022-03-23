Trudeau Assures Zelenskyy Canada Will Continue to Support Ukraine Sovereignty

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday spoke by phone with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him that Canada would continue to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday spoke by phone with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him that Canada would continue to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Ahead of my meetings with other leaders this week, I spoke with the President again this morning. I let him know that Canada will continue to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity - and advocate for the Ukrainian people on the world stage," Trudeau said in a statement via Twitter.

Canada has been among the most active supporters of Ukraine and has provided the country with millions of Dollars worth of weapons and has also imposed hundreds of sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.

On February 24, Russia undertook a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. The Defense Ministry later accused Ukraine's forces of using terrorist methods, including hiding behind civilians and placing weapons systems in civilian areas.