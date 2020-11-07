UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Congratulates Biden, Harris On Election Victory, Looks Forward To Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris after multiple outlets called the US presidential race for the former vice president, in a statement on Saturday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris after multiple outlets called the US presidential race for the former vice president, in a statement on Saturday.

"Congratulations, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that's unique on the world stage. I'm really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both," Trudeau said via Twitter.

