Trudeau Congratulates Guterres on Reappointment as UN Secretary-General - Statement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday congratulated Antonio Guterres on his reappointment as UN Secretary-General for a second term

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday congratulated Antonio Guterres on his reappointment as UN Secretary-General for a second term.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I congratulate Antonio Guterres on his reappointment as Secretary-General of the United Nations," Trudeau said in a statement.

The prime minister said Guterres advanced important United Nations reforms and has been instrumental in the global response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in June, the UN Security Council recommended Guterres be reappointed as UN Secretray-General for a second term in office.

Based on the recommendation, the UN General Assembly did so in a special session on Friday. Guterres was the only candidate running after his home country of Portugal officially endorsed him to pursue a second term.

In his oath of office, Guterres said that throughout the second term he will do everything to ensure an optimistic scenario for a world undergoing important changes set to replace old ways of thinking.

Guterres was first appointed UN Secretary-General in 2017. He had also served as UN High Commissioner for Refugees in 2005-2015 and Prime Minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002.

