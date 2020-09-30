Trudeau COVID-19 Recovery Plan Gets Majority Approval Boosting Government Support - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's COVID-19 economic recovery plan has majority backing among Canadians and appears to have boosted support for his incumbent Liberal government, a Leger poll revealed.

Last week, in a speech delivered on Trudeau's behalf the Prime Minister said that his government will launch a program to add one million jobs to the economy, returning employment levels back to pre-pandemic levels.

Forty three percent of respondents felt "somewhat confident" that the recovery plan unveiled last Wednesday will "lead to more jobs and a stronger economy in the future." Nine percent were certain that the recovery plan would be successful, while 39 percent expressed non-confidence in the plan, according to Tuesday's poll.

The plan boosted support for the current government, with 40 percent of respondents saying that in the event of an election they would cast a vote for Trudeau's Liberals, while 30 percent back the Conservative Party and 17 percent favor the New Democrat Party (NDP).

Rejection of Trudeau's vision for the impeding economic recovery by all the major opposition parties, would have brought down the current government and triggered a fall election.

Fears of an election have since been calmed after NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced that his party reached an agreement with the Liberal government and will support the recovery plan.

In May, polls showed the Liberal Party ahead by as many as 11 points nationally, boosted by majority support for the Federal government's response to the pandemic. However, in the aftermath of the WE Charity scandal, pollsters have Canada's preeminent political parties - the Liberals and Conservatives - locked in a virtual deadlock ahead of the throne speech at the end of September.

While the recovery plan appears to have support among Canada's political center, opposition on both sides of the political spectrum have slammed the plan.

Climate Strike Canada spokesperson Cooper price told Sputnik that the next generation of Canadian environmental activists are not impressed with Trudeau's proposals, calling them "just empty words" and the continuation of the status quo.

Premier Jason Kenney of Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, said that the prime minister's recovery strategy a "fantasy plan."