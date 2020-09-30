UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau COVID-19 Recovery Plan Gets Majority Approval Boosting Government Support - Poll

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:20 AM

Trudeau COVID-19 Recovery Plan Gets Majority Approval Boosting Government Support - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's COVID-19 economic recovery plan has majority backing among Canadians and appears to have boosted support for his incumbent Liberal government, a Leger poll revealed.

Last week, in a speech delivered on Trudeau's behalf the Prime Minister said that his government will launch a program to add one million jobs to the economy, returning employment levels back to pre-pandemic levels.

Forty three percent of respondents felt "somewhat confident" that the recovery plan unveiled last Wednesday will "lead to more jobs and a stronger economy in the future." Nine percent were certain that the recovery plan would be successful, while 39 percent expressed non-confidence in the plan, according to Tuesday's poll.

The plan boosted support for the current government, with 40 percent of respondents saying that in the event of an election they would cast a vote for Trudeau's Liberals, while 30 percent back the Conservative Party and 17 percent favor the New Democrat Party (NDP).

Rejection of Trudeau's vision for the impeding economic recovery by all the major opposition parties, would have brought down the current government and triggered a fall election.

Fears of an election have since been calmed after NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced that his party reached an agreement with the Liberal government and will support the recovery plan.

In May, polls showed the Liberal Party ahead by as many as 11 points nationally, boosted by majority support for the Federal government's response to the pandemic. However, in the aftermath of the WE Charity scandal, pollsters have Canada's preeminent political parties - the Liberals and Conservatives - locked in a virtual deadlock ahead of the throne speech at the end of September.

While the recovery plan appears to have support among Canada's political center, opposition on both sides of the political spectrum have slammed the plan.

Climate Strike Canada spokesperson Cooper price told Sputnik that the next generation of Canadian environmental activists are not impressed with Trudeau's proposals, calling them "just empty words" and the continuation of the status quo.

Premier Jason Kenney of Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, said that the prime  minister's recovery strategy a "fantasy plan."

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Scandal Canada Vote Lead Price Justin Trudeau May September Event All Government Agreement Million Jobs Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Expats&#039; remittances amounted to AED79.6 bn in ..

55 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed condoles death of Amir of Kuwait

2 hours ago

Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah passes away leaving behin ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC-Russia meeting to foster cooperatio ..

3 hours ago

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

3 hours ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.