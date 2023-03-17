UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Defends 'Integrity' Of Election Interference Rapporteur Linked To His Family

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended the integrity of the appointed rapporteur on alleged Chinese electoral interference David Johnston who has links to his family

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended the integrity of the appointed rapporteur on alleged Chinese electoral interference David Johnston who has links to his family.

On Wednesday, Trudeau appointed former Governor General David Johnston as special rapporteur on the alleged Chinese interference in the Canadian elections of 2019 and 2021.

The Prime Minister's decision has raised many questions amongst opposition parties and civil society around Johnston's integrity, as the rapporteur has links with Trudeau's family and is a member of the Pierre Trudeau Foundation.

"David Johnston has served this country in many many different ways through a long and unimpeachable career. He served as governor general, he has served in many capacities and the integrity and the character that he has demonstrated every step of the way, is absolutely unimpeachable," Trudeau said during a press conference.

The Prime Minister said there's no better option than Johnston for the role of rapporteur since he's consistently "put the country first", and Canadians' interests are at the core of his work.

Trudeau rejected what he labeled as "unfounded partisan attacks" on Johnston from the Conservative party and their leader Pierre Poilievre, noting they're only trying to discredit him.

Additionally, Trudeau assured Canadians that attempted interference by China in the outcomes of the 2019 and 2021 failed.

"That's something Canadians can be absolutely reassured by," Trudeau said.�

