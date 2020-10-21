UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Defends Judicial Appointment Process Amid Allegations Of Interference

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Trudeau Defends Judicial Appointment Process Amid Allegations of Interference

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his judicial appointment process in the House of Commons on Tuesday, amid allegations of interference by the Prime Minister's Office in the selection process.

"We will continue to appoint the highest-qualified jurists on a merit-based approach that we reformed after the Conservatives made it political," Trudeau said.

On Tuesday, the state CBC broadcaster reported that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has an outsized role in the judicial appointment process, including rigorous vetting along partisan lines by Trudeau's Liberal Party officials and insiders.

Former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould, who was forced out of her role by Trudeau after testifying that the PMO had put pressure on her in the SNC-Lavalin affair, said in an interview with state radio that she was aware of partisan pressure on appointments from Liberal Party officials all the way up to the PMO.

Trudeau countered the allegations saying that his cabinet instituted independent committees to oversee the process and make recommendations.

Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole blasted Trudeau, saying that the allegations are just another example of him and his cabinet using government privilege for the benefit of the Liberal Party and well-placed insiders, citing the Prime Minister's multiple ethics violations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

3 minutes ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

18 minutes ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

18 minutes ago

UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

1 hour ago

UN rights chief 'dismayed' at arrests of activists ..

42 minutes ago

Newly deputed District Education Officer elementar ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.