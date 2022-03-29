UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Discusses Canadian Support For Ukraine, Russia Sanctions With Zelenskyy - Readout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 02:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed by telephone Canada's support for Kiev amid the Russian special military operation and additional sanctions against Moscow , the Prime Minister's Office said in a readout of the conversation on Monday.

"The Prime Minister and President discussed the continuing Russian military aggression and the devastating impacts to Ukraine's people, infrastructure, and economy.

Both leaders discussed next steps in terms of required support to Ukraine, to include humanitarian, financial, and military support as well as further sanctions against Russia." the readout said.

Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's steadfast support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and Zelenskyy thanked him for the ongoing assistance, the readout added.

Trudeau and Zelenskyy agreed during the call to keep in close touch, according too the readout.

