Trudeau, Djibouti President Discuss Mediation in Sudan - Office

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the situation in Sudan with Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, the prime minister's office said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the situation in Sudan with Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, the prime minister's office said on Monday.

"The two leaders discussed ongoing mediation efforts (in Sudan on Sunday). Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated Canada's support for regional mediation efforts, including those undertaken by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). He offered Canada's support in the search for a peaceful solution to the conflict," the office said in a statement.

Trudeau thanked Guelleh for Djibouti's "exceptional" support of Canada's evacuation efforts, the statement continued.

The prime minister also expressed "deep" concern about the Sudanese conflict, the degrading humanitarian situation, civilian power transition, and regional destabilization.

In addition, Trudeau and Guelleh discussed bilateral relations.

As of Sunday, the Canadian armed forces have evacuated 389 nationals located in Sudan.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.