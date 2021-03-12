TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doubled on his assertion that he and his government handled misconduct allegations against the country's former top soldier appropriately.

Former Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance is being investigated by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service after two former female subordinates came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, including during his time as the country's commanding officer.

The Prime Minister, who has previously vowed to take a zero-tolerance approach for sexual misconduct allegations in his government, is facing backlash from opposition parties and local media, who allege that Trudeau knew about the allegations as early as 2018.

"We have always taken seriously any allegations and accusation and ensured that they were followed up on appropriately. That is what happened in this case. The Minister of National Defense [Harjit Sajjan] instructed the ombudsperson to go to the appropriate independent authorities to be able to follow up on those issues and that is something my office was aware of," Trudeau said during Thursday's Question Period session.

Trudeau explained that no further action was taken because the ombudsmen never received additional corroborating information.

Trudeau and Sajjan both said that any probe has to be conducted by independent investigators and not political figures, when pressed by members of opposition parties about their alleged lack of leadership in the affair.

The Canadian leader has previously said that he had no knowledge of the allegations until the Global news report, that sparked the investigation, emerged. The Prime Minister admitted on Wednesday that his office became aware of a complaint against Vance in 2018 but that the nature of the allegations were unknown to him until the report in January of this year.

Vance's successor Admiral Art McDonald temporarily stepped from his post last amid a probe into misconduct allegations that, according to media reports, date back to interactions with a female junior officer in 2010.

Earlier this week, Trudeau said Canadian institutions are not "doing a very good job either of preventing a culture that tolerates harassment" or employing support measures for anyone coming forward with allegations.