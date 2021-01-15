UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Downplays Idea Of Introducing COVID-19 Vaccine Passports In Canada

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau downplayed the idea of introducing COVID-19 vaccine passports during a speech at the Reuters Next virtual conference on Thursday.

"I'm worried about creating knock-on, undesirable effects in our community. I think the indications that the vast majority of Canadians are looking to get vaccinated will get us to a good place without having to take more extreme measures that could have real divisive impacts on community and country," Trudeau said.

Some Canadian officials, including Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot, have mused about introducing vaccine passports, however, experts have suggested that talk of such measures is premature.

Recent polls have revealed that support for mandatory vaccination is low.

Trudeau also addressed calls to publicly receive a coronavirus vaccine in order to shore up support for immunization efforts. He said he might take vaccine publicly earlier than anticipated if vaccine hesitancy among residents grows. Trudeau has vowed to receive the vaccine in accordance with the vaccination schedule produced by public health officials.

