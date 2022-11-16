UrduPoint.com

Trudeau, Duda Discuss Need For Investigation Of Explosions In Poland - Statement

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 08:44 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phone call with Poland's President Andrzej Duda discussed the need for a thorough investigation of the recent explosions on Polish territory near the Ukrainian border, Trudeau's office said in a readout on Wednesday.

"The prime minister and the president discussed the need for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the explosions," the readout said.

Both Trudeau and Duda agreed on the need to work in partnership with NATO allies and other partners on the matter. They also blamed Russia for the violence, it added.

"The two leaders agreed to stay in touch and to continue working alongside other members of the international community, including NATO, to promote security and stability in the region, while also holding Russia to account for its unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine," the readout said.

Media reported on Tuesday that a missile fell in a Polish region bordering Ukraine, killing two people. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that preliminary analysis suggests that the missile incident in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said Russian troops had not carried out any strikes near the Polish border and that the photos circulated in the media had nothing to do with Russian weapons.

