Trudeau, Dutch Prime Minister Discuss COVID-19 Response, Aviation Safety - Readout

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte discussed the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and an aviation safety initiative, a readout of the conversation said on Monday.

"Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Rutte discussed the COVID-19 crisis currently facing the world," the readout said. "They agreed on the importance of global solidarity, including through the Coronavirus Global Response initiative, which was launched today as a vital part of the global response and recovery process."

The two prime ministers also discussed the Safer Skies Strategy, which focuses on civil aviation safety in conflict zones and was announced by Trudeau at the Munich Security Conference in February.

Trudeau has said the Canadian initiative builds on the lessons learned following the ill-fated Malaysian Airlines Flight MH-17 and recently doomed Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS-752.

Rutte offered condolences following the recent deadly rampage in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 innocent lives and the Canadian military helicopter crash off of the coast of Greece in which six Canadian military personnel died.

The impending 75th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands served as the backdrop for the conversation between the two leaders.

