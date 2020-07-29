UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Family Incurred Nearly $160,000 In Expenses At WE Charity Events - Co-Founders

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 04:30 AM

Trudeau Family Incurred Nearly $160,000 in Expenses at WE Charity Events - Co-Founders

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The family of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau incurred nearly $160,000 in expenses at WE Charity speaking engagements, figures provided by the charity's co-founders to a parliamentary committee revealed.

Controversy erupted after multiple investigative pieces chronicled Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau's close ties to the WE Charity, which was awarded a $670-million sole-source contract to administer a government-sponsored student volunteer program.

"Margaret Trudeau came to a total of 28 WE days over a span of 5 years... from 2016 to 2020. The average expense there was $5,998 [$4,484 USD]," WE Charity co-founder Marc Kielburger told the Standing Committee on Finance on Tuesday.

The figures provided by Marc and his brother Craig showed that the prime minister's mother, Margaret, incurred a total of $125,573 in expenses at 28 charity speaking engagements, while wife Sophie Gregoire accepted $18,936 in expenses over seven events and brother Alexandre incurred $14,637 over eight events.

The testimony also revealed that the trips Morneau and his family took to participate in the charity's projects in Kenya and Ecuador in 2017, were intended to be "complimentary." Morneau told the committee last week that he reimbursed the WE Charity for the trips in the amount of $69,650, including a $30,830 previously uncovered tab on the day of the testimony.

The former chair of the board of directors of WE charity, Michelle Douglas, told parliamentarians that the board was told that speakers were not compensated for WE Day event appearances.

Trudeau and Morneau are now subjects of an ethics probe. Both officials have said the decision to award the contract was recommended by the public service.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Student Wife Douglas Craig Ecuador Kenya Justin Trudeau 2017 2016 2020 Family Event From

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

2 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

4 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

6 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

6 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

7 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.