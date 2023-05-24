UrduPoint.com

Trudeau 'Favorably Welcomes' Johnston's Report, Recommendations On Foreign Interference

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Trudeau 'Favorably Welcomes' Johnston's Report, Recommendations on Foreign Interference

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that he "favorably welcomed" the first report and related recommendations of the Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference David Johnston.

Earlier today, Johnston who was appointed in late March by Trudeau to investigate reports of foreign interference in Canada and their extent, delivered his first report where he recommended against holding a public inquiry.

The final report will be handed in by Johnston by the end of October 2023.

"I would like to thank the former Governor General David Johnston, for having quickly handed in his first report on foreign interference ... We are very happy with the report and the recommendations tabled today," Trudeau said during a press conference from Parliament Hill.

The prime minister continued by saying that he welcomes and supports Johnston's recommendation of holding public hearings rather than an inquiry.

Trudeau added that his office has sent letters to all the opposition leaders, offering to provide them with a security clearance to receive intelligence related to the issue. This would allow them to work from a common understanding of "true facts."

Moreover, since the information on which the report is based is "highly sensitive," Trudeau hopes that opposition leaders will accept the security clearances to see the confidential part of the report.

On the prospects of him deciding to go forth with the public inquiry as requested by the opposition leaders, Trudeau said that he intends to abide by Johnston's recommendations, which are clear and justified.

Trudeau's decision to appoint Johnston has raised numerous questions among opposition parties and civil society, notably about his integrity and impartiality, given Johnston's links with Trudeau's family and membership in the Pierre Trudeau Foundation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Parliament Canada Civil Society David Pierre Justin Trudeau March October Family All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifica ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifical Academy for Life

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for Life sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilo ..

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets at Contact Gro ..

2 hours ago
 6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

2 hours ago
 Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

2 hours ago
 Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for ..

Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for Ukraine to Expand

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.