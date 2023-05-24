WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that he "favorably welcomed" the first report and related recommendations of the Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference David Johnston.

Earlier today, Johnston who was appointed in late March by Trudeau to investigate reports of foreign interference in Canada and their extent, delivered his first report where he recommended against holding a public inquiry.

The final report will be handed in by Johnston by the end of October 2023.

"I would like to thank the former Governor General David Johnston, for having quickly handed in his first report on foreign interference ... We are very happy with the report and the recommendations tabled today," Trudeau said during a press conference from Parliament Hill.

The prime minister continued by saying that he welcomes and supports Johnston's recommendation of holding public hearings rather than an inquiry.

Trudeau added that his office has sent letters to all the opposition leaders, offering to provide them with a security clearance to receive intelligence related to the issue. This would allow them to work from a common understanding of "true facts."

Moreover, since the information on which the report is based is "highly sensitive," Trudeau hopes that opposition leaders will accept the security clearances to see the confidential part of the report.

On the prospects of him deciding to go forth with the public inquiry as requested by the opposition leaders, Trudeau said that he intends to abide by Johnston's recommendations, which are clear and justified.

Trudeau's decision to appoint Johnston has raised numerous questions among opposition parties and civil society, notably about his integrity and impartiality, given Johnston's links with Trudeau's family and membership in the Pierre Trudeau Foundation.